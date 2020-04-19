iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

