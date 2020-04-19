iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.