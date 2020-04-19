iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $55.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

