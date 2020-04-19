iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,131.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.