IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TFII traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. 54,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,832. IT Tech Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

