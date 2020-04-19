Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NRBO stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $36.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $195.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRBO. ValuEngine lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.