J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 3,280,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

