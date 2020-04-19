JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.19.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 20,771,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,517,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.