JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,960,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 36,373,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $73,202,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JD shares. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

