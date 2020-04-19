Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $406,184.57 and approximately $18,914.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.02765917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00226467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,825,670,486 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

