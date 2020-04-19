John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Update

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 1,998,800 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 17,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 359,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

