JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,200 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,029,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JW.A opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $467.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JW.A. TheStreet downgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.