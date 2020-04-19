Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 7th Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

