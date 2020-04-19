Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

JNJ opened at $152.02 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.99. The company has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

