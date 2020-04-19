Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pwmco LLC

Pwmco LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.4% of Pwmco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,481,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

