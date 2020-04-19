Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,785.71 ($36.64).

A number of research analysts have commented on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($43.80) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,892 ($24.89) per share, with a total value of £340.56 ($447.99). Also, insider John Walker acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,970 shares of company stock worth $10,267,434 in the last ninety days.

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,972.50 ($25.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,049.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,701.76. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

