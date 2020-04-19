Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JNPR. Nomura decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,824,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,982,000 after acquiring an additional 180,026 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after acquiring an additional 648,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,865,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

