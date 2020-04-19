Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.82 ($10.72).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price on Just Eat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

JE stock remained flat at $GBX 861 ($11.33) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 861 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 804.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 148.45.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

