Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 241.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $985,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Preston acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,132,728 shares of company stock valued at $203,036,808.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.17.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

