Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 4.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

