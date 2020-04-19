Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,905 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

VZ stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

