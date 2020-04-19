Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 38,864 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 454,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.