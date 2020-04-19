Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

KEY stock opened at C$17.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.63. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

