Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 11,631,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,002,000 after acquiring an additional 64,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,890,000 after acquiring an additional 335,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,281,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

