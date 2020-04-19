KickToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81,328.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B, CoinBene and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $216,440.48 and approximately $81,328.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.15 or 0.04552312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00066639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013917 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009658 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003350 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,218,338,563,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,568,091,490 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, KuCoin, COSS, YoBit, Mercatox, P2PB2B, HitBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, Gate.io, TOKOK, ProBit Exchange, Exmo, Coinsbit, Dcoin and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

