Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

