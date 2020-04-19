Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

