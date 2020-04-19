Kin (KIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.31 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Kin has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Kin has a market cap of $11.31 million and $97,412.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.02772040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00225362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, HitBTC, Fatbtc, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, YoBit, COSS, Allbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

