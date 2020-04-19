Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.97 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

