Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,192 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,135,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,068,000 after acquiring an additional 153,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,248,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.