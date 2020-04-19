Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Tops $8.31 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $87,080.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004752 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,994,010 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

