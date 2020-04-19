Komodo Trading 48.2% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $71.00 million and $5.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00008289 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00622086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00136243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001744 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,387,720 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Crex24, BarterDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

