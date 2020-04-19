Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 945,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 868,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 365,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,534. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,454.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 229.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

