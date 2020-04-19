Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Kraton worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRA stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $271.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRA. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kraton from $24.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

