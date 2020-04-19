Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. 369,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,270. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,577,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 479,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 204,395 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 731,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after buying an additional 120,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

