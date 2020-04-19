Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 951,400 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $132.42 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

