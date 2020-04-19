Lamden Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,516.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Lamden has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $7,516.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036512 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 157.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.