Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 697.09 ($9.17).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($10.27) to GBX 678 ($8.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price (down from GBX 760 ($10.00)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

In other Lancashire news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Shares of Lancashire stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 601 ($7.91). 534,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 641.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 715.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.