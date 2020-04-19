Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 839.64 ($11.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Numis Securities cut Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Land Securities Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 745 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday.

LAND traded up GBX 34.40 ($0.45) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 640.40 ($8.42). The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 674.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 874.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.11%.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

