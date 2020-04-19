Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Instinet

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,941,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 292,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

