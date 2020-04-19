Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $59,091,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 307,999 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,071,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. 831,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.84. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lazard will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

