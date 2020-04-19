LBRY Credits (LBC) 1-Day Volume Tops $278,401.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $278,401.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.02750983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00225314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 664,464,072 coins and its circulating supply is 351,331,547 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

