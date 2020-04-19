LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 2,042,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

LPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. LG Display has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LG Display by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $1,667,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

