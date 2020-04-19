LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush raised LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in LGI Homes by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 520,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 357,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,760,000 after acquiring an additional 56,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.65. 453,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,131. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

