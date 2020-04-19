LHT Market Cap Tops $556,437.31 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $556,437.31 and $123.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. During the last week, LHT has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LHT's official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT's official website is usdx.cash. LHT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

