Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) & KT (OTCMKTS:KT) Financial Survey

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and KT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series B $476.00 million 0.05 $106.00 million N/A N/A KT $20.72 billion 0.21 $495.35 million $1.07 8.45

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liberty Braves Group Series B and KT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A KT 0 1 1 0 2.50

KT has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 55.97%. Given KT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KT is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series B -16.18% -0.35% -0.18% KT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KT beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

