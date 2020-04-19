Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $9,920,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 279,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

