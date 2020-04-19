Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,414 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.54% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.