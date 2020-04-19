LIFE 1-Day Volume Tops $1,236.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One LIFE token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. LIFE has a market cap of $1.11 million and $1,236.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.02724304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

