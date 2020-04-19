Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197,056 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.92% of Life Storage worth $96,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.50. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

